Greek Tanker Not To Blame For Brazil Oil Spill: Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:47 PM

Greek tanker not to blame for Brazil oil spill: operator

The operators of a Greek-flagged tanker seen as the "prime suspect" behind a series of oil spills along the Brazilian coast in the past two months denied Saturday that the vessel was to blame for the leaks

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The operators of a Greek-flagged tanker seen as the "prime suspect" behind a series of oil spills along the Brazilian coast in the past two months denied Saturday that the vessel was to blame for the leaks.

"There is no proof of the vessel having stopped, conducted any kind of STS operation (Ship to Ship), leaked, slowed down or veered off course, on its passage from Venezuela to Melaka, Malaysia," the company Delta Tankers Ltd said in a statement.

