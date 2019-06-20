UrduPoint.com
Greek Top Diplomat Discusses Turkey's Drilling Off Cyprus Coast In Phone Call With Bolton

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos discussed on Wednesday Ankara's gas exploration activities off the coast of the Republic of Cyprus during a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser John Bolton, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs raised the issue of Turkey's illegal actions in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, stressing the need to further strengthen international community's clear message that Turkey must desist from these actions," the ministry said in a statement published on its official website.

Both Turkey and Cyprus lay claim to gas reserves off Cyprus western coast in the Mediterranean Sea. A Turkish vessel has already started drilling activities off Cyprus coast, arguing that the area is a part of the country's continental shelf. Nicosia, however, insists, that the drilling is carried out in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone.

On Tuesday, Ankara said that it was planning to dispatch on Thursday a second drilling vessel, which was expected to start its activities off Cyprus's coast in early July.

