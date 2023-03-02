UrduPoint.com

Greek Train Collision Death Toll Reaches 46 - Fire Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The number of victims of the recent train collision in Greece  has increased to 46 while the rescue and evacuation operation is still under way, the country's fire service said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided head-on with a freight train near the city of Larissa in Greece. The two trains were traveling on the same track.

"The fire brigade is at the moment focused on the dining car of the train that is crushed by a passenger car. In the morning, a total of seven burnt bodies were taken from it.

The confirmed number of those killed is 46 people at the moment," a representative of the fire service said.

In order to continue the search operation special metal-cutting machines will be needed, he said, adding that due to the fire, the temperature in the dining car was around 1,300 degrees Celsius (2,300 degrees Fahrenheit).

On Wednesday, the fire service said that 72 people were hospitalized, of whom 15 were released, 57 people were kept under medical supervision and six people were in intensive care.

