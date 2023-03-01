Greek Transport Minister Resigns Following Deadly Train Accident in Central Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis said on Wednesday that he had decided to resign following a deadly train collision in central Greece while taking responsibility for the failure to prevent such accidents.

"I have been in politics for a few years, but I consider it a necessary element of our democracy that the citizens of our country trust the political system. This is called political responsibility. For this reason, I am resigning from the position of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. It is what I feel my duty to do as a minimal sign of respect to the memory of the people who left so unjustly and taking responsibility for the timeless mistakes of the Greek state and political system," the minister said in a statement quoted by Greek City Times.

Karamanlis stated that it was impossible to carry on with his job following the deadly accident as if nothing had happened.

The minister also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa, killing 36 people, according to the latest reports. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, putting the two trains were on the same track that resulted in head-on collision.