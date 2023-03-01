UrduPoint.com

Greek Transport Minister Resigns Following Deadly Train Accident In Central Greece

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Greek Transport Minister Resigns Following Deadly Train Accident in Central Greece

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis said on Wednesday that he had decided to resign following a deadly train collision in central Greece while taking responsibility for the failure to prevent such accidents.

"I have been in politics for a few years, but I consider it a necessary element of our democracy that the citizens of our country trust the political system. This is called political responsibility. For this reason, I am resigning from the position of Minister of Infrastructure and Transport. It is what I feel my duty to do as a minimal sign of respect to the memory of the people who left so unjustly and taking responsibility for the timeless mistakes of the Greek state and political system," the minister said in a statement quoted by Greek City Times.

Karamanlis stated that it was impossible to carry on with his job following the deadly accident as if nothing had happened.

The minister also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the tragedy.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa, killing 36 people, according to the latest reports. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident, putting the two trains were on the same track that resulted in head-on collision.

Related Topics

Accident Democracy Job Larissa Same Greece From

Recent Stories

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

14 minutes ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

14 minutes ago
 FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss coope ..

FNC, Korean parliamentary delegation discuss cooperation

29 minutes ago
 &#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zaye ..

&#039;Zayed The Inspirer&#039; Platform holds Zayed Talk

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations ..

Sharjah Education Academy unveils recommendations of 2nd Sharjah International S ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.