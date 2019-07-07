Greek Tsipras' Syriza Party Admits Likely Defeat in Parliamentary Election - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The ruling leftist alliance Syriza of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has admitted likely defeat in this Sunday's parliamentary election after the publication of exit poll results, local media reported citing a source in the Greek Cabinet.

According to the exit poll results published earlier in the day, Syriza is set to gain 26.5-30.5 percent of the vote and 77-82 seats in the 300-seat Greek parliament while its main rival, conservative New Democracy party, is poised to win an average of 38-42 percent of the vote, which translates to 155-167 seats.

"If the exit poll results prove right, New Democracy has an obvious superiority. We respect the people's verdict, which is the quintessence of democracy, as we have always done it before," a source told ERT channel.

At the same time, according to the source, Syriza has received a large number of votes in extremely difficult conditions, which indicates that the faction remains the voice of left-wing, progressive and democratic ideas.

After four and a half years at power, Syriza has left behind a country with manageable government debt, reliable state treasury, reduced unemployment, strong social protection system, and the economy that has been growing for nine quarters in a row, the source stressed.

He also stated that Syriza was going to defend these achievements as the leading opposition party.

Meanwhile, the sources from New Democracy called their victory "historic", as quoted by the ERT channel, paying tribute to their leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Earlier in the day, ERT channel exit poll also showed that the socialist Kinal party would get 6-8 percent of the vote and 19-22 seats. The Communists are fourth with 5-7 percent of the vote and 16-19 seats. DiEM25 of ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is set to gain 3-5 percent of the vote an 8-14 seats. Traditionalist Greek Solution is on 2.8-4.8 percent with up to 13 seats, while far-right New Dawn is on 2.5-4.5 percent with the same amount of seats.