Greek, Turkish Cypriot Leaders To Meet With UN Chief In September

Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Cyprus's President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci announced on Friday they were ready to meet in September with the UN chief, Antonio Guterres, his spokesperson said.

The rival leaders of the divided Mediterranean island met in a buffer zone dividing the Greek Cypriot territory from a Turkish enclave, only recognized as an entity by Ankara.

"The two leaders ... decided to announce their readiness to hold a tripartite meeting with the Secretary-General after the United Nations General Assembly in order to plan the way forward," the UN spokesperson in Cyprus said, as quoted in a published statement.

The two had a "sincere and constructive" exchange of views and agreed to continue engaging in the UN-mediated efforts to relaunch unification talks after they broke off two years ago.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup triggered a Turkish invasion that resulted in the creation of a Turkish republic in the island's north. The Greek-backed Republic of Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004.

