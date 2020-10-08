UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek, Turkish Foreign Ministers Agree To Continue Mediterranean Drilling Talks - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Greek, Turkish Foreign Ministers Agree to Continue Mediterranean Drilling Talks - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, have agreed to continue exploratory talks pertaining to Turkey's drilling activities in the disputed Eastern Mediterranean areas, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported on Thursday.

Dendias and Cavusoglu spoke on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC 2020 forum in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

According to the report, the two ministers have also discussed the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.

Following his earlier meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Cavusoglu said on Twitter "Will not allow Turkey-EU relations be taken hostage by #Greece and Greek Cypriots w/their maximalist approaches."

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter German Bratislava Slovakia Libya 2020

Recent Stories

High Tech Special Economic Zone status approved fo ..

7 minutes ago

NAB writes letter to FIA to place Nawaz Sharif on ..

9 minutes ago

US election campaigns seek voters’ data for demo ..

14 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

27 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

35 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.