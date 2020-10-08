Greek, Turkish Foreign Ministers Agree to Continue Mediterranean Drilling Talks - Reports

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, have agreed to continue exploratory talks pertaining to Turkey's drilling activities in the disputed Eastern Mediterranean areas, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported on Thursday.

Dendias and Cavusoglu spoke on the sidelines of the GLOBSEC 2020 forum in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

According to the report, the two ministers have also discussed the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.

Following his earlier meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, Cavusoglu said on Twitter "Will not allow Turkey-EU relations be taken hostage by #Greece and Greek Cypriots w/their maximalist approaches."