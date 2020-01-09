Greek, Turkish Foreign Ministries to Launch Political Consultations on Friday - Athens

The Greek Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that political consultations with Turkish Foreign Ministry would be launched on January 10

In late September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held their first meeting and agreed to improve relations between the two countries.

"In the framework of the regular political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Greece and Turkey, talks will be held in Ankara on 10 January 2020 between delegations under the chairmanship of H.E. Ambassador Themistoklis Demiris, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece and H.E. Ambassador Sedat Önal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the parties will address bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

The consultations will be held amid growing tensions between the countries after Ankara and Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) signed in November agreements on military cooperation and a new maritime border, triggering a backlash from the rival Libyan Tobruk administration, Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and other countries.

Greece believes that Turkey is trying to use a memorandum of understanding on maritime zones to lay its hands on a large part of the Greek exclusive economic zone amid Athens-Ankara disagreements over its borders. The memorandum on maritime zones was ratified by the Turkish parliament and sent to the United Nations.