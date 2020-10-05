Greek-Turkish Hot-Line Established as Part of NATO Deconfliction Mechanism - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) A Greek-Turkish hot-line was established as part of a new NATO deconfliction mechanism, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday, following talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu.

"Today we discussed the tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, we have now established a military deconfliction mechanism to reduce the risks of incidents and accidents in the region. This includes a commitment to use a secure hot-line that has been set up between Greece and Turkey, available 24/7," Stoltenberg said at a briefing.