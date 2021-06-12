UrduPoint.com
Greek Vaccination Committee Approves Entry For Travelers With Russian, Chinese Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:10 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Greece's National Vaccination Committee has approved the entry into the country of tourists vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and a slew of Chinese vaccines, Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Commission of Epidemiologists, said at a briefing on Friday.

In May, the Greek government announced that Russians vaccinated with Sputnik V would be able to enter the country.

Papaevangelu said that at the meeting of the vaccination committee, the experience of the previous tourist season was discussed and the corresponding sanitary protocols were updated.

According to her, the entry of tourists is allowed, provided that all tourists over 6 years old provide either a negative PCR test is done 72 hours before arrival in Greece, or a certificate of vaccination, or a certificate of recent coronavirus infection.

"In cooperation with the National Vaccination Committee, we have introduced third-party vaccines that are required to enter the country, in addition to the vaccines already accepted by the European Union, EMA [European Medicines Agency].

In particular, we have approved the vaccines Novavax, Sinovac, Sputnik (V), Sinopharm and Cansino Biologics," Papaevangelu said.

Greece has opened its borders for tourists since May 14 - restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists, including Russian ones, have been lifted; The Ministry of Tourism promises them a safe holiday. Most of the restrictions imposed six months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic are also being lifted.

Tourists from Russia, despite the approval, were still unable to vacation in Greece since Russian authorities have so far limited regular flights and have not given permission for charter flights.

Now the regular service has been resumed only partially, with four regular flights Moscow-Athens per week for Aeroflot and Aegean.

