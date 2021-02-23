UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greek Vaccination Committee Confirms 5 Cases Of Severe Side Effects From COVID-19 Shot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Greek Vaccination Committee Confirms 5 Cases of Severe Side Effects From COVID-19 Shot

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Greece has registered five cases of side effects ” severe allergic reactions ” caused by the coronavirus vaccine, according to President of the National Vaccination Committee Maria Theodoridou.

"There were five cases of serious side effects associated with the anaphylactic reaction, and they have been effectively treated.

There is another case, on which there are no final records regarding its connection with vaccination," Theodoridou said on Monday at a briefing.

Greece has launched its mass vaccination campaign along with other EU member states on December 27, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The country has also received the vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Moderna.

So far, over 730,000 inoculations have already been conducted, with some 243,600 people having received both shots.

Related Topics

Greece December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

15 seconds ago

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

30 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

45 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

59 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.