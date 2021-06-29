Greek Vaccination Committee Reports 5,000 Cases of Side Effects From Shots

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Greece's National Vaccination Committee has registered over 5,000 cases of side effects from coronavirus vaccination, the committee's president, Maria Theodoridou, told reporters on Tuesday.

According to Theodoridou, about 2,500 of the 5,000 cases were assessed as having negative consequences or as "severe side effects.

"

Greece has administered over 8.2 million coronavirus vaccine shots. Over 4.7 million people have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 3.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the Greek government said that young adults in Greece (18 to 25-year-olds) would be given a cash reward for getting their first COVID-19 vaccine shot.