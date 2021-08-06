Greek wildfires claim first victim: ministry

The wildfires that have been raging in Greece claimed their first life on Friday, a 38-year-old man who was hit by a falling electricity pole north of Athens, the health ministry said

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling a blaze north of Athens for several days, prompting villages to be evacuated and blowing thick, choking smoke all over the Greek capital.