UrduPoint.com

Green Activists Block Traffic In London Second Time This Week - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:03 PM

Green Activists Block Traffic in London Second Time This Week - Reports

Several dozen environmental activists have blocked traffic on the M25 highway in London for the second time this week demanding the UK government insulate the country's social housing by 2025, the Guardian reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Several dozen environmental activists have blocked traffic on the M25 highway in London for the second time this week demanding the UK government insulate the country's social housing by 2025, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Some 89 protesters belonging to Insulate Britain green group have reportedly gathered to stage demonstrations at several sections of the M25 during the morning rush hours, disrupting traffic and causing severe delays. The local police has arrested at least 25 people since the start of the protest action, the newspaper said.

A collision involving multiple cars happened near one of the demonstration sites, prompting the dispatch of an air ambulance and a firefighting unit, according to the Guardian.

Demonstrators have been harshly criticized by the people stuck in traffic and being delayed on their way to work. In response, Insulate Britain said it would continue to stage rallies until the UK government fulfills their demands and pledges to fund the house insulation program.

"You're angry. So are we. You're afraid for your job. So are we. You feel powerless. So did we. But sitting in the road makes @BorisJohnson (UK Prime Minister) sit up & take notice. So we're staying, until @10DowningStreet (UK government) #getonwiththejob," the group tweeted.

The Wednesday protests come two days after 92 Insulate Britain activists had been arrested for obstructing traffic on other busy roadways in south-east England on Monday.

The UK has an estimated 29 million homes that require refitting to increase their energy efficiency, according to Insulate Britain. Since almost 15% of the country's total emissions comes from heating old homes, the government would need a long-term national program to deal with the issue and keep up with its Paris Agreement commitments, the group noted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Road Job Traffic London Paris United Kingdom From Government Agreement Million Housing

Recent Stories

Al-Shabaab Militants Claim Responsibility for Blas ..

Al-Shabaab Militants Claim Responsibility for Blast in Somali Capital - Reports

47 seconds ago
 Russia Official Says EU Lawmakers Not Waiting for ..

Russia Official Says EU Lawmakers Not Waiting for Duma Vote in Calling for Non-R ..

48 seconds ago
 Dubai Health Authority introduces AI policy in hea ..

Dubai Health Authority introduces AI policy in healthcare

4 minutes ago
 IS 'Bride' Asks UK People for Forgiveness, Prepare ..

IS 'Bride' Asks UK People for Forgiveness, Prepared to Face Terror Charges

49 seconds ago
 Umer Sharif 's wife pledges full support till her ..

Umer Sharif 's wife pledges full support till her husband gets better

6 minutes ago
 Egyptian Minister of Higher Education highlights s ..

Egyptian Minister of Higher Education highlights strong overall relations betwee ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.