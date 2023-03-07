UrduPoint.com

Activists of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) green movement poured paint and water on the building of the German Transport Ministry in Berlin, which is considered a historical site, using a fire truck, the movement said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Activists of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) green movement poured paint and water on the building of the German Transport Ministry in Berlin, which is considered a historical site, using a fire truck, the movement said on Tuesday.

"With a fire truck full of warning-colored water, we said at the Transport Ministry: Mister (Transport Minister Volker) @Wissing, come to your senses! Your refusal to take climate protection measures put the entire country in danger!" they tweeted.

The movement published on its website a press release arguing that Wissing is violating the climate protection law and his ministry is doing little to protect the environment.

Green activists also criticized the transport minister's decision to block the EU's initiative to cease the registration of new vehicles with internal combustion engines starting 2035.

The Letzte Generation movement is famous for its controversial protest actions. Thus, in late February, its activists cut a tree in front of the office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a protest against deforestation.

