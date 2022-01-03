Green Activists Say Norway Has Until Mid-April to Answer to EU Court About Arctic Drilling

Norwegian climate activists said on Monday that the top EU court had given the Nordic nation until April 13 to answer to the accusations that it violated their fundamental human rights by allowing new oil drilling in the Arctic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Norwegian climate activists said on Monday that the top EU court had given the Nordic nation until April 13 to answer to the accusations that it violated their fundamental human rights by allowing new oil drilling in the Arctic.

"We are extremely happy that the Court recognizes the profound significance of this case, for us and for future generations... We are in the middle of a climate crisis.

It's, therefore, more urgent than ever that the Court rules that Norwegian oil drilling violates basic human rights," Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen, one of the activists, said.

Activists with the Young Friends of the Earth Norway and Greenpeace Nordic filed an application to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in June, arguing that the Norwegian government was ruining their future by opening up new areas for drilling further north in the Barents Sea. Norwegian courts dismissed the accusation.