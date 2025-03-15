Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

(@Abdulla99267510)

J.D. Vance says if the government decides to deport someone, they will have no legal right to stop it

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2025) US Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that Green Card holders do not have the right to permanent residency in the U.S., and a large-scale deportation of illegal immigrants is expected in the coming months.

In an interview with an American tv channel, Vance emphasized that Green Card holders do not possess the same rights as US citizens, and if the government decides to deport someone, they will have no legal right to stop it.

He further stated, “In my view, this is not a matter of basic freedom of expression but of national security.

US citizens have different rights compared to Green Card holders and students,”.

He while claiming a 95% reduction in illegal immigration said that stricter measures would also be imposed on student visa holders.

It may be mentioned here that President Donald Trump, upon assuming office, initiated some of the strictest actions against illegal immigrants which resulted into the deportation of hundreds of undocumented individuals so far from the US.