Green Card Holders Not Have Permanent Residency Rights: US Vice President
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2025 | 03:33 PM
J.D. Vance says if the government decides to deport someone, they will have no legal right to stop it
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2025) US Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that Green Card holders do not have the right to permanent residency in the U.S., and a large-scale deportation of illegal immigrants is expected in the coming months.
In an interview with an American tv channel, Vance emphasized that Green Card holders do not possess the same rights as US citizens, and if the government decides to deport someone, they will have no legal right to stop it.
He further stated, “In my view, this is not a matter of basic freedom of expression but of national security.
US citizens have different rights compared to Green Card holders and students,”.
He while claiming a 95% reduction in illegal immigration said that stricter measures would also be imposed on student visa holders.
It may be mentioned here that President Donald Trump, upon assuming office, initiated some of the strictest actions against illegal immigrants which resulted into the deportation of hundreds of undocumented individuals so far from the US.
Recent Stories
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president2 minutes ago
-
Astronaut Onishi blasts off on mission as 3rd Japanese to lead ISS26 minutes ago
-
Belarus, Argentina consider joint sci-tech projects in agriculture46 minutes ago
-
Feature: Keeping China's centuries-old paper-making craft alive55 minutes ago
-
Shanghai's first wholly foreign-owned hospital granted license56 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka makes Indian Wells final56 minutes ago
-
Five dead, 27 injured in bridge construction accident in Thailand1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts massive Iftar in Indonesia1 hour ago
-
Jewish protesters occupy Trump Tower over detention of pro-Palestinian student Mahmoud Khalil1 hour ago
-
Norris edges Piastri for pole as McLaren lock out Melbourne front row2 hours ago
-
Russia says downed 126 Ukrainian drones2 hours ago
-
Musk says Starship to depart for Mars at end of 20262 hours ago