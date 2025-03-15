Open Menu

Green Card Holders Not Have Permanent Residency Rights: US Vice President

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2025 | 03:33 PM

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

J.D. Vance says if the government decides to deport someone, they will have no legal right to stop it

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2025) US Vice President J.D. Vance has stated that Green Card holders do not have the right to permanent residency in the U.S., and a large-scale deportation of illegal immigrants is expected in the coming months.

In an interview with an American tv channel, Vance emphasized that Green Card holders do not possess the same rights as US citizens, and if the government decides to deport someone, they will have no legal right to stop it.

He further stated, “In my view, this is not a matter of basic freedom of expression but of national security.

US citizens have different rights compared to Green Card holders and students,”.

He while claiming a 95% reduction in illegal immigration said that stricter measures would also be imposed on student visa holders.

It may be mentioned here that President Donald Trump, upon assuming office, initiated some of the strictest actions against illegal immigrants which resulted into the deportation of hundreds of undocumented individuals so far from the US.

Related Topics

Student Trump Same May Visa TV From Government

Recent Stories

Green Card holders not have permanent residency ri ..

Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..

21 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed ..

Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today

38 minutes ago
 T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock ..

T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia ..

S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook

51 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between ..

UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to ..

China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces ..

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam

2 hours ago
 Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on ..

Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico

3 hours ago
 Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Ba ..

Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World