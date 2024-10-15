"Green", "digital" become key themes in new phase of BRI development

(@FahadShabbir)

XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) "Green" and "digital" have emerged as key themes in the new phase of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development, according to a report issued on Tuesday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua news Agency.

China announced support for eight initiatives aimed at advancing the high-quality development of the Belt and Road at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation convened in October 2023.

Ongoing cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy and green transportation has become a key focus of the eight initiatives, said the report titled "'Eight Major Steps' Heralds Promising New Decade of Belt and Road Cooperation."

For instance, in Uganda, the Karuma Hydropower Station, a flagship China-Uganda Belt and Road cooperation project, began full operation at the start of 2024, generating an average of 4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving around 1.31 million tonnes of raw coal each year and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 3.48 million tonnes.

This project is also expected to lower Uganda's electricity prices by 17.5 percent.

The report said the Digital Silk Road is experiencing rapid growth in digital service trade and e-commerce.

In the first half of 2024, China's digitally deliverable services imports and exports reached 1.42 trillion Yuan (about 200.5 billion U.S. Dollars), and cross-border e-commerce imports and exports totaled 1.22 trillion yuan -- both hitting historic highs. This expansion has created vast new opportunities for participating Belt and Road countries.

As China continues to expand its high-level opening up, the digital economy is bound to become a key driver of growth and a major source of momentum for BRI.

The construction of the Digital Silk Road will not only promote comprehensive cooperation and exchanges between countries and regions but also effectively narrow the "digital divide," helping BRI partner countries build a community with a shared future in cyberspace and enabling them to share the benefits of digital technology for a brighter future.