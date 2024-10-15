"Green", "digital" Become Key Themes In New Phase Of BRI Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
XI'AN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) "Green" and "digital" have emerged as key themes in the new phase of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development, according to a report issued on Tuesday by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua news Agency.
China announced support for eight initiatives aimed at advancing the high-quality development of the Belt and Road at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation convened in October 2023.
Ongoing cooperation in green infrastructure, green energy and green transportation has become a key focus of the eight initiatives, said the report titled "'Eight Major Steps' Heralds Promising New Decade of Belt and Road Cooperation."
For instance, in Uganda, the Karuma Hydropower Station, a flagship China-Uganda Belt and Road cooperation project, began full operation at the start of 2024, generating an average of 4 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving around 1.31 million tonnes of raw coal each year and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 3.48 million tonnes.
This project is also expected to lower Uganda's electricity prices by 17.5 percent.
The report said the Digital Silk Road is experiencing rapid growth in digital service trade and e-commerce.
In the first half of 2024, China's digitally deliverable services imports and exports reached 1.42 trillion Yuan (about 200.5 billion U.S. Dollars), and cross-border e-commerce imports and exports totaled 1.22 trillion yuan -- both hitting historic highs. This expansion has created vast new opportunities for participating Belt and Road countries.
As China continues to expand its high-level opening up, the digital economy is bound to become a key driver of growth and a major source of momentum for BRI.
The construction of the Digital Silk Road will not only promote comprehensive cooperation and exchanges between countries and regions but also effectively narrow the "digital divide," helping BRI partner countries build a community with a shared future in cyberspace and enabling them to share the benefits of digital technology for a brighter future.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles
Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women
Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM
More Stories From World
-
China releases space science development program for 2024-20503 minutes ago
-
Steppe fire destroys 75,000 hectares of land in eastern Mongolia4 minutes ago
-
UN chief condemns rising Israeli-inflicted civilian casualties in the northern Gaza4 minutes ago
-
Supporters of ex-Bolivia leader Morales block roads over possible arrest13 minutes ago
-
Election results for Macao's sixth-term chief executive confirmed by top court14 minutes ago
-
Mozambique's faded hotel squatters hope for change after vote14 minutes ago
-
Millions of Australian households experiencing food insecurity: report14 minutes ago
-
Accident kills one in Brunei24 minutes ago
-
North Korea blows up roads connecting it to the South24 minutes ago
-
Harris slams Trump over military threat to 'enemy from within'33 minutes ago
-
Falling sales cause sour grapes for iconic Portugal wine34 minutes ago
-
Miners battle on the 'energy front' in east Ukraine1 hour ago