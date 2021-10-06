UrduPoint.com

Green Energy May Halve Electricity Production Costs By 2050 - Finnish Energy Company

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Green Energy May Halve Electricity Production Costs by 2050 - Finnish Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Electricity production costs could be halved in individual countries by 2050 if the transition to renewable energy sources (RES) goes faster than currently planned, the Finnish energy company Wartsila said on Wednesday.

"Electricity production costs could be reduced by up to 50% by 2050 if countries and states adopt 100% renewable systems faster than currently planned," the company said.

Significant cost reductions can be achieved, according to the company, by "front-loading" the deployment of renewables, such as wind and solar energy, and by utilizing technologies that can balance their instability, such as energy storage and thermal balancing power plants.

Wartsila analyzed the effects of the accelerated RES adoption on the simulations of three vastly different marketsGermany, India and the US state of California ” and found that RES as the main source for electricity production can lead to energy independence. For example, Germany could avoid the need to import 550 TWh of electricity by accelerating the phase-out of coal, the report said.

The authors of the report are confident that clear and affordable paths to 100% use of renewable energy sources, modeled in these completely different energy systems, show that this is a realistic scenario for every country.

Related Topics

India Electricity Import Company Germany Independence Lead Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biom ..

Al Jalila Foundation, MBRU partner to advance biomedical research

43 minutes ago
 Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at I ..

Yousaf Raza Gillani barred from flying abroad at Islamabad airport

44 minutes ago
 11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

11 suspects held for murder-attempted murder

44 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif laid to rest in graveyard on premises ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign Mo ..

Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign MoU to train Emiratis for career ..

1 hour ago
 ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.