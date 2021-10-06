Green Energy May Halve Electricity Production Costs by 2050 - Finnish Energy Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Electricity production costs could be halved in individual countries by 2050 if the transition to renewable energy sources (RES) goes faster than currently planned, the Finnish energy company Wartsila said on Wednesday.

"Electricity production costs could be reduced by up to 50% by 2050 if countries and states adopt 100% renewable systems faster than currently planned," the company said.

Significant cost reductions can be achieved, according to the company, by "front-loading" the deployment of renewables, such as wind and solar energy, and by utilizing technologies that can balance their instability, such as energy storage and thermal balancing power plants.

Wartsila analyzed the effects of the accelerated RES adoption on the simulations of three vastly different markets ” Germany, India and the US state of California ” and found that RES as the main source for electricity production can lead to energy independence. For example, Germany could avoid the need to import 550 TWh of electricity by accelerating the phase-out of coal, the report said.

The authors of the report are confident that clear and affordable paths to 100% use of renewable energy sources, modeled in these completely different energy systems, show that this is a realistic scenario for every country.