Green groups cautious as Shell unveils 'net zero' plan

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Green investors welcomed Thursday's pledge from energy giant Shell that it will be carbon neutral by 2050, but environmental groups cautioned its commitment still fell short of the drastic emissions cuts required to avert climate breakdown.

Following a string of climate-related disasters and a global protest movement inspired by Swedish wunderkind Greta Thunberg, more and more companies have signalled their intention to curb their carbon emissions in line with goals of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

That deal enjoins nations to limit global warming to "well below" two degrees Celsius (3.6 Farenheit) above pre-industrial levels.

The accord also aims for a harder cap of 1.5C of warming through sweeping emissions cuts and other measures.

Following a similar announcement by BP in February, Shell said Thursday it planned to have net zero emissions from the manufacture of all its products by mid-century "at the latest".

These emissions -- known as Scope 1 and 2 -- are the direct emissions from a company's operations as well as the emissions derived from any electricity it uses.

For Shell, these amounted to 70 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2019.

But it is Scope 3 emissions -- those caused by the burning of the oil and gas it sells and emissions across its entire supply chain -- that make up the vast majority of Shell's carbon footprint.

The Anglo-Dutch major said it will reduce the "net carbon footprint" of the products it sells by 30 percent by 2035, and reaching 65 percent by 2050.

Shell's most recent environmental figures say emissions from "use of our refinery and natural gas products" were 576 million tonnes in 2019.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that for the 1.5C target to be reached without reliance on the vast deployment of carbon capture technology, emissions from oil and gas must fall 87 percent and 74 percent respectively by 2050.

Carbon emissions overall must fall 7.6 percent annually to 2030 to stay on a 1.5-C course, the United Nations said last year.