Green Lane Policy Cuts Wait Time for Truckers at Internal EU Borders

The European Commission's green lane policy aimed at ending epidemic-induced freight traffic jams on internal EU borders has reduced waiting times, although delays are still common, a spokesman for the commission said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The European Commission's green lane policy aimed at ending epidemic-induced freight traffic jams on internal EU borders has reduced waiting times, although delays are still common, a spokesman for the commission said Tuesday.

"The situation has indeed improved compared to yesterday. There do not seem to be any more 3-4 hour waiting times, although 1-2 hour waiting times are common at some borders," he told reporters at a daily briefing.

EU Commissioner Adina Valean sent guidelines to EU transport ministers overnight on how to create fast-track crossings after national curbs on cross-border traffic, adopted to slow down the spread of the virus, led to massive freight bottlenecks.

"We request member states to ensure the immediate implementation of our green lanes guidelines thereby avoiding long waiting times of more than 15 minutes," the spokesman said.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will continue to monitor the situation at internal border crossing points to ensure smooth transport of essential goods, he said. Bottlenecks are still impeding traffic between Slovenia, Croatia, Romania and Hungary.