Green Party Congress Approves Baerbock, Habeck As Top Candidates For German Chancellor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Green Party congress on Saturday approved Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck as top candidates for the German chancellor in the September 26 election.

The voting ended with a 98.5% result in favor of the two Green party co-leaders.

Elections to the German Bundestag are set for September 26, after which a new government will be formed.

