UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Green Party's Stein Calls For 'Ranked Choice Voting' Election Reform To End Spoiler Panic

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 03:44 PM

Green Party's Stein Calls for 'Ranked Choice Voting' Election Reform to End Spoiler Panic

Former US presidential nominee for the Green Party Jill Stein told Sputnik that the United States needs to implement election reform through Ranked Choice Voting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Former US presidential nominee for the Green Party Jill Stein told Sputnik that the United States needs to implement election reform through Ranked Choice Voting.

Ranked Choice Voting is an electoral system that lets voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots. The candidate with the majority of the first-preference votes is declared the winner.

"Right now I'm very interested in liberating our political system because right now it's very constrained behind money and corrupt media and so on," Stein said on Monday. "We badly need a simple reform called Ranked Choice Voting, which the state of Maine recently passed. It's due to be voted on as referendum in 2020 in my home state of Massachusetts and many other states are looking at this also. It basically ends the spoiler panic."

The former presidential candidate said the Rank Choice Voting method would encourage more individuals to cast a vote.

Stein argued that some 100,000 Americans are not voting for lack of real political representation.

"A simple reform gets rid of the spoiler hysteria which has shut down public dialogue right now. We're in this era of McCarthyism which is creating a new Cold War both against Russia and China and Iran and anybody else," Stein said. "Along with that is also a lock down on the press and censorship and the demonizing of independent political parties and political opposition.

Stein was the Green Party's candidate in the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections but it sounds like she has no plans for 2020.

"I can say for certain not this cycle," Stein said when asked about entering the US presidential race in 2020. "At some point I will run for office, I'm not sure which office I'll run for or when that will be."

Related Topics

Election Iran Russia China Vote United States Money 2016 2020 Media Race Opposition

Recent Stories

MPA Tahir Jamil pressuring maid’s family to drop ..

12 minutes ago

Wahab Riaz to play against Bangladesh despite inju ..

19 minutes ago

Police manhandles PML-N protester, video goes vira ..

30 minutes ago

Senegal and Ivory Coast move into last 16

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Gilgit Biltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rah ..

2 minutes ago

1461 criminals arrested in June in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.