Green Protests Underway in Belgium to Demand TotalEnergies to Abandon Hydrocarbon Fuels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The protests against the use of fossil fuels have started in Belgium, with hundreds of activists blocking the facilities of the TotalEnergies multinational petroleum company, the Code Rouge-Rood ecoactivist coalition said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The protests against the use of fossil fuels have started in Belgium, with hundreds of activists blocking the facilities of the TotalEnergies multinational petroleum company, the Code Rouge-Rood ecoactivist coalition said on Saturday.

"100 citizens locked themselves to the entrances of a TotalEnergies depot in Liege. Today more than 1000 people are taking action to end the era of fossil fuels!," the coalition tweeted.

The protests are sparked by the growing incomes of energy companies amid the social and environmental crisis, which force people into insecurity because of inability to pay the energy bills, according to the ecoactivists.

"Today, 1000 activists are blocking Two TotalEnergies sites: Feluy & Liege. Demanding an end to fossil fuel and a just transition for workers and people. We're here to stay, because there's simply no alternative," CodeRouge spokeswoman Chloe Mikolajczak said on Twitter.

Mikolajczak added that the company is set to pay additional dividends of 2.6 billion Euros ($2.5 billion) to its stakeholders, arguing that energy enterprises should fund the green transformations and get rid of fossils instead.