Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The huge wildfires that ripped through Brazil recently did not spare its vast tropical savanna, but green shoots are already emerging from the ashes there, proof of the vast grasslands' rare gift for fire resistance.

The Cerrado, the most species-rich savanna in the world, covers some two million square kilometers of land (770,000 square miles) in central Brazil -- nearly one-fifth of the country's entire surface area.

In Brasilia National Park, on the outskirts of the nation's capital, blackened soil and charred tree trunks stand testimony to the ferocity of a fire that ripped through 1,470 hectares (3,600 acres) of land in September.

Brazil was then in the throes of a record drought -- the city of Brasilia had gone 169 days without a drop of rain -- which lit the torch under the worst wildfire season in over a decade, blamed by experts at least partly on climate change.

But the Cerrado, which is less well-known than the neighboring Amazon and Pantanal wetlands, has a superpower: over millions of years, it has developed some resistance to flames and high temperatures.