Green Vault Museum In Saxony Robbed, 'Immeasurable Wealth' Stolen - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:20 PM

'Immeasurable wealth" was stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum, Roland Wöller, the interior minister of the German state of Saxony, said Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) 'Immeasurable wealth" was stolen from Dresden's Green Vault museum, Roland Wöller, the interior minister of the German state of Saxony, said Monday.

"Today is a 'black day' for Saxony's cultural heritage.

In the early hours of the morning a number of criminals broke into the Green Vault and immeasurable wealth in works of art was stolen," the minister said as aired on N24.

The Dresden police told Sputnik that it was not clear yet what exactly had been stolen.

