UrduPoint.com

Green Zone In Iraq's Baghdad Targeted By 2 Rockets - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad Targeted by 2 Rockets - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Two rockets were launched on Thursday at the so-called Green Zone in Iraq's capital of Baghdad and were repelled by the air defense system, a source in an Iraqi security agency told Sputnik.

"Two rockets hit the Green Zone," the source said, adding that "the attack was repelled by the air defense system.

"

The country's security services said later in the day that a woman and a girl were injured in the airstrike.

The Green Zone of Baghdad hosting administrative buildings, embassies, and an international airport connected to a military airfield, is regularly targeted by missiles fired from homemade launchers. The attacks normally do not result in human casualties and significant material damage.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered to set up special committees in June 2021 to thwart airstrikes.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Prime Minister Iraq Baghdad June Women From Airport

Recent Stories

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

40 minutes ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

40 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

40 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

2 hours ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.