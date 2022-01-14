BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Two rockets were launched on Thursday at the so-called Green Zone in Iraq's capital of Baghdad and were repelled by the air defense system, a source in an Iraqi security agency told Sputnik.

"Two rockets hit the Green Zone," the source said, adding that "the attack was repelled by the air defense system.

The country's security services said later in the day that a woman and a girl were injured in the airstrike.

The Green Zone of Baghdad hosting administrative buildings, embassies, and an international airport connected to a military airfield, is regularly targeted by missiles fired from homemade launchers. The attacks normally do not result in human casualties and significant material damage.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi ordered to set up special committees in June 2021 to thwart airstrikes.