Greenhouse Emissions In 2021 Move US Further From Paris Accord Targets - Research Group

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 09:36 PM

The increase in greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in the United States last year moved the country further away from reaching the Paris Climate Agreement goals to cut the emissions in half below 2005 levels by the end of the decade, the Rhodium Group said in a report on Monday

"The uptick in GHG emissions in 2021 moves the country even further from meeting its Paris Agreement climate target of reducing emissions 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030," the report said.

The Rhodium Group noted that the restrictive COVID-19 pandemic measures greatly contributed to reducing greenhouse emissions in the United States to 22.2% below 2005 levels in 2020.

The Rhodium Group pointed out that its research indicates the increase in coal-fired power generation is responsible for the rise in greenhouse gas emissions last year in addition to the uptick in road - primarily freight - transportation.

The price of coal doubled in 2021 even despite producers decreasing production as the COVID-19 pandemic measures caused oil prices to collapse and triggered a slow growth in demand.

As a consequence, the United States' progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions was slowed in 2021, putting the country in the position of having to work harder to reach its climate targets for 2025 and 2030.

