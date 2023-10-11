WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities are changing New Zealand's climate, impacting the environment, communities, and the economy, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The Environment Ministry and Stats NZ have released the latest, three-yearly update about the state of the country's atmosphere and climate.

"Human activities are driving biodiversity losses. It is now a question of how close we are to tipping points, beyond which large and, in some cases, irreversible changes will be unavoidable," said the Environment Ministry's Deputy Secretary Natasha Lewis.

A key theme of the report is the impact that climate change is having on biodiversity and ecosystems. This natural infrastructure acts as a buffer against the worst effects of climate change, Lewis said.

The report "Our atmosphere and climate 2023" provides further evidence that emissions from human activities are putting pressure on the climate, which is adversely impacting the environment, communities, Maori interests, infrastructure, and the economy, she said.