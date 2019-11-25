UrduPoint.com
Greenhouse Gas Levels In Atmosphere Hit New High In 2018: UN

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:16 PM

Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018: UN

Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said Monday, calling for swift action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Greenhouse gases levels in the atmosphere, the main driver of climate change, hit a record high last year, the UN said Monday, calling for swift action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind.

""There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," the head of the Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Your Thoughts and Comments

