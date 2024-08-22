Open Menu

Greenhouse Gases Down In Most New Zealand Regions: Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Greenhouse gases down in most New Zealand regions: statistics

WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 13 out of 16 regions in New Zealand in 2023, despite the increase of household emissions in most regions from 2022 to 2023, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Thursday.

Household emissions accounted for 11 percent of New Zealand's total emissions last year, with the remainder coming from industry, Stats NZ said, adding total regional household emissions increased 105 kilotons, or 1.3 percent, from the previous year.

Between 2022 and 2023, household emissions increased in 11 out of 16 regions, primarily due to increases in household transport emissions, which increased 1.1 percent, or 83 kilotons, at the total regional level, it said.

South Island's Canterbury had the largest increase in household emissions, up 40 kilotons, or 3.9 percent, largely due to an increase in household transport, which made up 91 percent of its household emissions in 2023, statistics showed.

The population in Canterbury grew 2 percent, contributing to the growth in household emissions in the region, Stats NZ said.

The city also had the largest increase in emissions due to agriculture, forestry, and fishing, up 404 kilotons, or 3.3 percent, Stats NZ said.

The Auckland region had the biggest growth in population in 2023, but household emissions remained relatively unchanged, down 3 kilotons, or 0.1 percent, due to a decrease of 10 kilotons, or 0.4 percent, in household transport emissions, it said, adding this resulted in a slight decrease in household emissions per capita in the region.

North Island's Waikato had the largest decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions between 2022 and 2023, down 772 kilotons, or 5.3 percent, followed by Bay of Plenty down 358 kilotons, or 10.2 percent, and Northland down 348 kilotons, or 9.1 percent.

