Greenhouse Gases Down In Most New Zealand Regions: Statistics
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
WELLINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 13 out of 16 regions in New Zealand in 2023, despite the increase of household emissions in most regions from 2022 to 2023, according to the statistics department Stats NZ on Thursday.
Household emissions accounted for 11 percent of New Zealand's total emissions last year, with the remainder coming from industry, Stats NZ said, adding total regional household emissions increased 105 kilotons, or 1.3 percent, from the previous year.
Between 2022 and 2023, household emissions increased in 11 out of 16 regions, primarily due to increases in household transport emissions, which increased 1.1 percent, or 83 kilotons, at the total regional level, it said.
South Island's Canterbury had the largest increase in household emissions, up 40 kilotons, or 3.9 percent, largely due to an increase in household transport, which made up 91 percent of its household emissions in 2023, statistics showed.
The population in Canterbury grew 2 percent, contributing to the growth in household emissions in the region, Stats NZ said.
The city also had the largest increase in emissions due to agriculture, forestry, and fishing, up 404 kilotons, or 3.3 percent, Stats NZ said.
The Auckland region had the biggest growth in population in 2023, but household emissions remained relatively unchanged, down 3 kilotons, or 0.1 percent, due to a decrease of 10 kilotons, or 0.4 percent, in household transport emissions, it said, adding this resulted in a slight decrease in household emissions per capita in the region.
North Island's Waikato had the largest decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions between 2022 and 2023, down 772 kilotons, or 5.3 percent, followed by Bay of Plenty down 358 kilotons, or 10.2 percent, and Northland down 348 kilotons, or 9.1 percent.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 hours ago
-
Van Aert claims second Vuelta stage win6 hours ago
-
Macron kicks off tense talks on new French government6 hours ago
-
Drought-hit Zambia to extend power cuts to 17 hours a day6 hours ago
-
UK tycoon's daughter is seventh, final victim of Sicily yacht sinking6 hours ago
-
Estevao gets first Brazil call-up at 176 hours ago
-
NATO base in Germany briefly raises security level after 'potential threat'6 hours ago
-
England leave Sri Lanka struggling after Smith hundred heroics7 hours ago
-
Russell tops practice at Dutch Grand Prix7 hours ago
-
England in command against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls in first Test7 hours ago
-
England in command of first Test against Sri Lanka as Mathews falls7 hours ago