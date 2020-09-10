Greenhouse Gases Reach New Record High in 2020 Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns - UN Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) While greenhouse gas emissions dropped with the lockdowns worldwide to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, greenhouse concentrations in the atmosphere reached yet another new record in 2020, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Yes, economies slowed down because of COVID-19, but the heating of our planet has not let up," Guterres said. "As the report shows, greenhouse gas concentrations reached new record highs in 2020."

Guterres was speaking at the launch of a new report by the World Meteorological Organization and other science agencies dubbed "United in Science 2020," highlighting the impacts of climate change.

The UN chief said the last time greenhouse gas concentrations stood at present levels was between 2.6 and 5.3 million years ago, when trees were growing at the South Pole and sea levels were reaching 20 meters higher.

Due to the expansion of the greenhouse effect, in just over a year, the world would be marking the hottest on human record five-year period, with average global temperatures reaching 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, Guterres said.

To reverse the trend, it is crucial for the top emitters - China, the European Union, India, Japan, Russia and the United States - to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050 and demonstrate the reduction of emissions by 2030, Guterres added.