Greening Arabia forum on afforestation hosts cultural events

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The second annual Greening Arabia International Forum and Exhibition on Afforestation Technologies hosted a variety of cultural and traditional events, attracting significant attention from visitors of different nationalities, the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification (NCVC) said in a news release.

The Saudi Arda stands out as one of the most prominent performances, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s warm hospitality to its guests. The Arda blends seamlessly with numerous international folk performances presented by participating countries at the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16 UNCCD).

These performances showcase arts from across the continents, creating a unique tableau that has resonated with attendees. The exhibition, organized by the NCVC, continued to draw visitors on its ninth day. Attendees explored booths such as "Future and Innovation," " Greening Oasis," "Nature Conservation," and "Sustainable Horizon," with detailed presentations provided by exhibitors.

The exhibition features advanced agricultural and environmental preservation technologies, showcasing innovative systems and strategies offered by government agencies, companies, universities, and the non-profit sector.

These initiatives aim to protect nature and enhance environmental sustainability efforts.

Visitors from various nationalities expressed admiration for the exhibition and the afforestation technologies utilizing the latest scientific methods and artificial intelligence (AI), which align with the "Green Horizon" initiative. The Saudi strategy emphasizes the role of green development in protecting the global environment through various projects and initiatives. The exhibition serves as a platform for collaboration among government entities, companies, scientists, financial institutions, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the public, and communities, all working toward sustainable solutions in line with the United Nations' development goals.

The International Forum and Exhibition on Afforestation Technologies 2024 will continue offering various accompanying events until December 13, providing visitors the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge afforestation techniques and initiatives that encourage both local and global communities to adopt afforestation as a positive, active lifestyle.