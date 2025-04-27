Open Menu

Greenland PM Visits Denmark As Trump Threats Loom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Greenland's freshly elected prime minister begins his first official visit to Denmark on Sunday as US President Donald Trump eyes the Danish autonomous territory.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen leads Greenland's new coalition government, after his centre-right Democrats party won a legislative election in March. It will be his first visit to Denmark since taking office.

It also follows a visit to the Arctic territory by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in early April, when she told the United States "you cannot annex another country".

"First and foremost, I will resume discussions with the Prime Minister about the geopolitical situation and cooperation," Nielsen said in a statement this week, referring to Frederiksen.

"It is important that we make plans for our future cooperation in these times," he added.

Tensions between the United States and Denmark have soared after Trump repeatedly said he wanted to take control of the resource-rich Arctic island.

The US president has insisted Washington needs control of Greenland for security reasons, refusing to rule out the use of force to secure it.

