Greenland Votes Under Shadow Of Trump
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Nuuk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Greenland voted on Tuesday in legislative elections that could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by US President Donald Trump.
Possibly signalling a Trump effect, turnout was higher than usual in the sole polling station in the capital Nuuk, according to election officials who extended voting -- which had been due to end at 8:00 pm (2200 GMT) -- by half an hour to allow long lines of voters to cast their ballots.
First results were expected several hours later.
Trump, who has said he is determined to get the vast Arctic island "one way or the other", tried until the last minute to influence the vote, sparking astonishment, rejection, and, to a small degree, enthusiasm among the 57,000 Greenlanders, most of whom favour independence.
Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Tuesday, cast his ballot shortly after polling stations opened.
"Our country is in the eye of the storm," he said in a video posted to Facebook just hours before the vote.
"The international community is watching us closely, and we have recently seen how much they are trying to influence our country," said Egede, leader of the left-green party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA).
The lead-up to the election to choose the 31-seat parliament, the Inatsisartut, was mostly marked by debates on healthcare, education and future ties with Denmark, which still controls the island's foreign, defence and monetary policy.
Greenland's inhabitants -- almost 90 percent of whom are Inuits -- say they are tired of being treated like second-class citizens by their former colonial power, which they accuse of having historically suppressed their culture, carried out forced sterilisations and removed children from their families.
All of Greenland's main political parties back independence but disagree on the timeframe.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..
EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump talks up Tesla in White House show of support for Musk6 minutes ago
-
Marquinhos says PSG have 'no limits' after ousting Liverpool from Champions League6 minutes ago
-
Greenland votes under shadow of Trump6 minutes ago
-
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan6 minutes ago
-
Morocco fights measles outbreak amid vaccine misinformation6 minutes ago
-
Ex-Philippine leader Duterte bound for Hague over ICC drug war case6 minutes ago
-
PSG beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals6 minutes ago
-
Kane tells Bayern to 'keep learning' after Leverkusen stroll16 minutes ago
-
Cash-strapped Man Utd turn to Europa League as season's saviour26 minutes ago
-
Stock markets extend losses over US tariffs, recession fears36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon36 minutes ago
-
Tiger Woods has surgery for ruptured Achilles tendon56 minutes ago