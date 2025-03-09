Greenland's Inuits Rediscover Their National Pride
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Nuuk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) With her colourful Inuit earrings and tattoos on prominent display, Ujammiugaq Engell, like many Greenlanders, flaunts her rediscovered cultural identity, which US President Donald Trump's expansionist ambitions have only spurred further.
"I'm a whole lot of person. I carry my Greenlandic and Danish sides with pride," said the smiling 30-some-year-old, the daughter of a mixed Danish and Greenlandic couple.
After moving to Copenhagen for university, she returned to live in Nuuk, the capital of the vast Arctic island, where she now works as a museum curator.
As Greenland's former colonial power, Denmark pursued assimilation policies that included de facto bans on the Inuit language and traditional tattoos, forced sterilisations and the removal of children from their families to be placed in Danish homes.
The policies left Greenlanders bitter and cast a dark shadow over Denmark's national conscience.
As Greenland gradually regained autonomy in the second half of the 20th century, its population, still made up of almost 90 percent Inuits today, began to rediscover their long-stifled traditions.
Engell's dark hair is piled high on her head in a bun, showcasing long beaded earrings that land beneath her collarbone.
Just below her right elbow, two parallel lines of dots encircle her forearm, symbolising holes to let the spirits move freely, she said.
"All women used to wear (tattoos) and then they disappeared with colonial history and Christianity taking over," the historian by training told AFP.
"They were gone for a long time and then about 10 years ago they started making their way back into our culture."
Recent Stories
Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina
Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025
Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers
Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers
Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
More Stories From World
-
China, Iran, Russia to hold joint naval drill: Chinese defense ministry6 minutes ago
-
China's Tiens Group shows interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation6 minutes ago
-
Greenland's Inuits rediscover their national pride6 minutes ago
-
China's 'Two Sessions' spotlight low-altitude economy26 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - collated36 minutes ago
-
SCO Demonstration Area amplifies international industrial cooperation36 minutes ago
-
US funding cuts threats global efforts to fight tuberculosis, WHO warns56 minutes ago
-
Floods, mass power cuts as wild weather bashes eastern Australia1 hour ago
-
Greenland's road to independence, explained2 hours ago
-
Hamas pushes for phase two of Gaza truce talks3 hours ago
-
New LIV CEO O'Neil predicts golf will 'open up again'3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 3rd update3 hours ago