Greenland's Inuits Rediscover Their National Pride

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Nuuk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) With her colourful Inuit earrings and tattoos on prominent display, Ujammiugaq Engell, like many Greenlanders, flaunts her rediscovered cultural identity, which US President Donald Trump's expansionist ambitions have only spurred further.

"I'm a whole lot of person. I carry my Greenlandic and Danish sides with pride," said the smiling 30-some-year-old, the daughter of a mixed Danish and Greenlandic couple.

After moving to Copenhagen for university, she returned to live in Nuuk, the capital of the vast Arctic island, where she now works as a museum curator.

As Greenland's former colonial power, Denmark pursued assimilation policies that included de facto bans on the Inuit language and traditional tattoos, forced sterilisations and the removal of children from their families to be placed in Danish homes.

The policies left Greenlanders bitter and cast a dark shadow over Denmark's national conscience.

As Greenland gradually regained autonomy in the second half of the 20th century, its population, still made up of almost 90 percent Inuits today, began to rediscover their long-stifled traditions.

Engell's dark hair is piled high on her head in a bun, showcasing long beaded earrings that land beneath her collarbone.

Just below her right elbow, two parallel lines of dots encircle her forearm, symbolising holes to let the spirits move freely, she said.

"All women used to wear (tattoos) and then they disappeared with colonial history and Christianity taking over," the historian by training told AFP.

"They were gone for a long time and then about 10 years ago they started making their way back into our culture."

