Greenpeace Activists Hang Climate Change Banner Over Notre Dame To Protest Gov't Inaction

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 07:53 PM

Activists of the Greenpeace movement in France have climbed early Thursday morning on the crane adjacent to the Notre Dame cathedral to hang a giant banner criticizing the government of French President Emmanuel Macron over the lack of action toward climate change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Activists of the Greenpeace movement in France have climbed early Thursday morning on the crane adjacent to the Notre Dame cathedral to hang a giant banner criticizing the government of French President Emmanuel Macron over the lack of action toward climate change.

"Activists from Greenpeace climbed to the top of the Notre-Dame crane in Paris 80 meters above the ground to display a banner saying 'Climate: Action!' to denounce the climate inaction of E. Macron," Greenpeace France wrote on Twitter.

In addition, one of the protesters was holding another banner with an inscription of "Climate, Macron, Notre Dame."

The crane was installed next to the Notre Dame cathedral for restoration works after a fire caused damage in April 2019, including the collapse of the spire and the partial destruction of its roof structure.

The French authorities have ruled out any criminal cause of the fire. President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the cathedral in five years.

This is not the first protest action by the ecological activists over recent weeks. In late June, protesters from the Extinction Rebellion movement illegally entered Orly airport in Paris suburbs to protest against the resumption of domestic flights and the government's financial aid to the aviation industry halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

