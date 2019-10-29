Greenpeace activists blocked the entry to a processing plant belonging to French multinational oil and gas company Total in southeastern France on Tuesday as part of a protest against deforestation caused by the use of palm oil for producing transport fuel

"[Breaking] Activists block @Total biorefinery at La Mède in southeastern France. We don't want palm oil in our motors! [French President] @EmmanuelMacron stop talking, start acting.

#biofuels #deforestation #MedeInFrance," the organization wrote on Twitter.

Activists are calling for the halt of production to prevent deforestation, as entire forests are burned down to produce palm oil for renewable fuel.

In March, the European Commission released a draft regulation, which if adopted may significantly reduce the amount of palm oil used in biofuel in the European Union, arguing that the cultivation of palm oil cultivation causes excessive deforestation.