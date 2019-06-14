Greenpeace Activists Reoccupy BP Oil Dig Off Scottish Coast

Greenpeace activists on Friday again boarded a BP oil rig in the Cromarty Firth off Scottish coast, stopping it from leaving for the North Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Greenpeace activists on Friday again boarded a BP oil rig in the Cromarty Firth off Scottish coast, stopping it from leaving for the North Sea.

Two climate protesters were removed from the rig and arrested on Thursday but the environmental advocacy group was back the next day.

"Two Greenpeace activists reboarded the rig just hours after Police Scotland had arrested the previous climbing team and declared the occupation over," the group said in a statement.

The two protesters climbed up to a gantry on one of the legs despite an injunction that prohibits them from accessing the structure.

The rig has been occupied since last Sunday. Greenpeace hopes to stop it from sailing out to drill in the Vorlich oil field, which is estimated to hold around 30 million barrels.

The activists demand that BP and other oil giants phase out oil and gas production and switch to renewables in order to hold up to their end of the 2015 Paris climate deal to keep the global temperature from growing.