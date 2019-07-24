Greenpeace activists on Wednesday interrupted incoming UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's journey to the Buckingham Palace, where he was scheduled to have a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II, to hand him a letter containing proposals on how to fight climate change, the environmental organization said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Greenpeace activists on Wednesday interrupted incoming UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's journey to the Buckingham Palace, where he was scheduled to have a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II, to hand him a letter containing proposals on how to fight climate change, the environmental organization said in a press release.

"Greenpeace activists wearing sashes reading 'Climate Emergency' held hands to form a human chain across The Mall, stalling the incoming Prime Minister's journey to meet the Queen.

The activists also unfurled a Climate Emergency banner on the ground in front of the new PM's vehicle," the statement read.

Greenpeace UK said on Twitter the activists tried to hand the incoming prime minister a "crucial letter" that contains the "answers to tackling the climate emergency."

The environmental activists want Johnson to introduce a climate emergency budget, stop supporting "damaging" projects and introducing "new gold standard environmental laws," among other demands.