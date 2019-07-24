- Home
- World
- News
- Greenpeace Activists Stall Johnson's Journey to Buckingham Palace to Hand in Climate Note
Greenpeace Activists Stall Johnson's Journey To Buckingham Palace To Hand In Climate Note
Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:36 PM
Greenpeace activists on Wednesday interrupted incoming UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's journey to the Buckingham Palace, where he was scheduled to have a private audience with Queen Elizabeth II, to hand him a letter containing proposals on how to fight climate change, the environmental organization said in a press release
"Greenpeace activists wearing sashes reading 'Climate Emergency' held hands to form a human chain across The Mall, stalling the incoming Prime Minister's journey to meet the Queen.
The activists also unfurled a Climate Emergency banner on the ground in front of the new PM's vehicle," the statement read.
Greenpeace UK said on Twitter the activists tried to hand the incoming prime minister a "crucial letter" that contains the "answers to tackling the climate emergency."
The environmental activists want Johnson to introduce a climate emergency budget, stop supporting "damaging" projects and introducing "new gold standard environmental laws," among other demands.