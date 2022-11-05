UrduPoint.com

Greenpeace Activists Who Blocked Russian Tanker From Docking In UK Found Not Guilty

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Greenpeace Activists Who Blocked Russian Tanker From Docking in UK Found Not Guilty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Greenpeace said on Friday that its British activists who prevented a Russian tanker carrying fuel from mooring in a UK port in May had been found not guilty by a court which also linked the ruling to the events in Ukraine.

"Greenpeace UK activists who blocked a Russian diesel tanker back in May have been found not guilty.

The ruling was founded on the basis that Russia's actions in Ukraine could amount to terrorism as defined by UK law and that the activists were stopping an illegal activity," Greenpeace UK said on Twitter.

The organization called it a "seismic verdict."

In May, Greenpeace activists did not allow a tanker with 33,000 tons of Russian diesel fuel to dock in a port of the UK county of Essex. Media reported that the activists were detained by the police over aggravated trespassing.

More Stories From World

