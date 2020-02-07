UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greenpeace Criticises Credit Suisse After Spy Claims

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:25 AM

Greenpeace criticises Credit Suisse after spy claims

Greenpeace on Thursday condemned Credit Suisse following reports it had spied on the campaign group in the latest twist in a series of revelations that have rocked the bank

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Greenpeace on Thursday condemned Credit Suisse following reports it had spied on the campaign group in the latest twist in a series of revelations that have rocked the bank.

"Spying on organisations and individuals who are critical is particularly reprehensible," Iris Menn, head of the Swiss branch of Greenpeace, said in a statement.

"We call on Credit Suisse to take its climate responsibilities instead of opposing the climate movement," she added, calling on the lender to divest itself of all investments in hydrocarbons.

The bank faces a scandal that first emerged in September with press reports that it had spied on the former head of wealth management, Iqbal Khan, after he announced a move to Swiss rival UBS.

The bank ordered an internal investigation and in October announced the resignation with immediate effect of its chief operating officer, Pierre-Olivier Bouee.

The investigation found that the high-ranking executive, who is considered close to chief executive Tidjane Thiam, had ordered the spying on his own initiative.

In December the bank admitted its former head of human resources, Peter Goerke, had also been followed for "several days" by private detectives hired by Bouee.

The SonntagsZeitung newspaper on Sunday reported that Bouee had also ordered surveillance on Greenpeace, including accessing militants' emails, to try to find out when they were planning demonstrations against the bank.

In 2017, Greenpeace gatecrashed the bank's annual general meeting, with demonstrators unfurling a banner to protest links with companies behind a controversial oil pipeline in the United States.

Related Topics

Militants Protest Scandal Oil Bank United States Turkish Lira September October December Sunday 2017 All

Recent Stories

Kashmiri peoples' struggle is destined to success ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Super League kicks off on Feb 20

3 minutes ago

Pakistan bowls first against Bangladesh

20 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Palestinians Should Accept to Discuss US Peace Pla ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.