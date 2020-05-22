UrduPoint.com
Greenpeace Expects Next Peak Of Russia's Wildfire Season To Occur In Mid-July

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:09 PM

Greenpeace Expects Next Peak of Russia's Wildfire Season to Occur in Mid-July

Russia may see the next peak of the wildfire season in mid-July this year, rather than its usual occurrence in early August, Grigory Kuksin, the head of Greenpeace Russia's firefighting department, has told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Russia may see the next peak of the wildfire season in mid-July this year, rather than its usual occurrence in early August, Grigory Kuksin, the head of Greenpeace Russia's firefighting department, has told Sputnik.

The first peak usually happens in early May, and the second, when wildfires occur in large numbers across Russia, in late July or early August.

"But this year, most likely, the second peak will begin earlier, because the first one started earlier, the new grass will dry quickly, weather forecasters predict droughts, so I think the peak will not happen at the beginning of August, but rather in July.

Maybe even in mid-July," Kuksin said.

Russia's Aerial Forest Protection Service has said that the Siberian regions, namely the Irkutsk Region, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and Yakutia (also known as the Republic of Sakha), will likely be a high-risk wildfire zone in June and July.

In 2019, the wildfires devastated Siberia from July to September, causing a state of emergency to be declared in several regions.

