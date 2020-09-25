Greenpeace Mexico expert in agriculture and climate change Viridiana Lazaro Lembrino in an interview with Sputnik raised concerns over the fact that the Mexican authorities do not regulate or keep records of the import and use in agriculture of highly toxic pesticides and hazardous chemicals, and expressed hope that the recent presidential decree to ban the controversial weedkiller glyphosate would help the situatio

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Greenpeace Mexico expert in agriculture and climate change Viridiana Lazaro Lembrino in an interview with Sputnik raised concerns over the fact that the Mexican authorities do not regulate or keep records of the import and use in agriculture of highly toxic pesticides and hazardous chemicals, and expressed hope that the recent presidential decree to ban the controversial weedkiller glyphosate would help the situation.

In mid-August, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the Latin American country would gradually phase out the use of glyphosate until late 2024 � when the current administration's term ends. The decision followed a similar announcement from the environment ministry that glyphosate-based herbicides would be completely banned in 2024.

"We are concerned about the actual impossibility of determining the amount of highly toxic pesticides or agrochemicals currently used in Mexico � this area is not regulated, but we hope that with the issuance of a presidential decree, the situation will change," the specialist said.

According to the expert, there is no reliable or conclusive data on the amount of glyphosate and other highly hazardous pesticides used or imported into Mexico, though the country's National Human Rights Commission called on the relevant authorities to deal with pesticide abuse back in 2018.

Earlier in September, Unearthed, the journalistic arms of Greenpeace, published the results of a year-long investigation, according to which European countries supplied thousands of tonnes of toxic banned pesticides to countries with weaker climate regulations, with the United Kingdom championing the toxic exports. The probe also found that Mexico was among the top 10 importers of already banned by the EU pesticides from Europe.