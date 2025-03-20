Greenpeace Hit With $660 Mn In Damages In US Pipeline Suit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A jury in North Dakota on Wednesday ordered Greenpeace to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars in damages in a closely watched lawsuit brought by a US pipeline operator, raising serious free speech concerns.
The verdict delivers a stunning legal blow to the environmental advocacy group, which Energy Transfer (ET) accused of orchestrating violence and defamation during the controversial construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline nearly a decade ago.
ET, which denies any intent to stifle speech, celebrated the verdict. The jury awarded more than $660 million in damages across three Greenpeace entities, citing charges including trespass, nuisance, conspiracy, and deprivation of property access.
"We would like to thank the judge and the jury for the incredible amount of time and effort they dedicated to this trial," the company said.
"While we are pleased that Greenpeace will be held accountable for their actions, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit set to launch on 8 April
Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..
PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad
More Stories From World
-
Ice park threatened by climate change finds an ally in US silver mine6 minutes ago
-
US happiness sinks as more Americans eat alone: survey6 minutes ago
-
Greenpeace hit with $660 mn in damages in US pipeline suit6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to take bilateral partnership to new heights, strengthen defence, securit ..6 minutes ago
-
Trump's US government erases minorities from websites, policies6 minutes ago
-
Barca eye Women's Champions League semis, City hand Chelsea first defeat of season16 minutes ago
-
'It was beautiful': Mount Kenya's glaciers melting away16 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says discussed with Trump US idea of owning occupied nuclear plant16 minutes ago
-
Race to become Olympics supremo set to go to the wire16 minutes ago
-
Tuchel takes first steps on England journey targeting World Cup glory16 minutes ago
-
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants36 minutes ago
-
Ice park threatened by climate change finds an ally in US silver mine1 hour ago