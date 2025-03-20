Open Menu

Greenpeace Hit With $660 Mn In Damages In US Pipeline Suit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) A jury in North Dakota on Wednesday ordered Greenpeace to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars in damages in a closely watched lawsuit brought by a US pipeline operator, raising serious free speech concerns.

The verdict delivers a stunning legal blow to the environmental advocacy group, which Energy Transfer (ET) accused of orchestrating violence and defamation during the controversial construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline nearly a decade ago.

ET, which denies any intent to stifle speech, celebrated the verdict. The jury awarded more than $660 million in damages across three Greenpeace entities, citing charges including trespass, nuisance, conspiracy, and deprivation of property access.

"We would like to thank the judge and the jury for the incredible amount of time and effort they dedicated to this trial," the company said.

"While we are pleased that Greenpeace will be held accountable for their actions, this win is really for the people of Mandan and throughout North Dakota who had to live through the daily harassment and disruptions caused by the protesters who were funded and trained by Greenpeace."

