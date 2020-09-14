UrduPoint.com
Greenpeace Netherlands To Sue Dutch Gov't Over KLM Airline Bailout

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:21 PM

The Netherlands branch of the Greenpeace environmental organization said on Monday that it plans to take the Dutch government to court over a bailout for the KLM airline, as the decision pushes the country "deeper into climate crisis."

In June, Amsterdam pledged to contribute $3.8 billion to Air France-KLM, a conglomerate of the flag carriers of France and the Netherlands.

"[The bailout will] push us deeper into the climate crisis and contravenes the Dutch state's duty to look after its citizens .

.. We are convinced that we have right on our side and can show serious arguments ... We have carried out a detailed case study with lawyers and legal experts, and we think we have a good chance of having this billion euro subsidy package dropped,' The Greenpeace Netherlands said, as quoted by the DutchNews portal.

The environmental organization claims that the Dutch government's decision undermines the Supreme Court's 2019 ruling that required the country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to protect the health of citizens.

