Greenpeace Says EU, France Use 'Apathetic Approach' at COP26, While US Making Some Effort

The United States tried to put some efforts in advancing the climate talks at the the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), while the European Union and France took an "apathetic approach," the a Greenpeace France spokesman told Franceinfo on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The United States tried to put some efforts in advancing the climate talks at the the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), while the European Union and France took an "apathetic approach," the a Greenpeace France spokesman told Franceinfo on Saturday.

"The United States tried a little bit to return to the outposts of the climate negotiations, which is quite a good thing. On the contrary, the European and the French sides have a conservative and apathetic approach, which is not likely to print a positive dynamics in the negotiations," Clement Senechal told the media.

The spokesman added that the EU and France "had to show an example and align the positive announcements to take the negotiations to the top."

On Friday, teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called the COP26 a "failure," assuming that old methods can not help in solving the environmental crisis.

The summit is running in Glasgow until November 12.