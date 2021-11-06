UrduPoint.com

Greenpeace Says EU, France Use 'Apathetic Approach' At COP26, While US Making Some Effort

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:55 PM

Greenpeace Says EU, France Use 'Apathetic Approach' at COP26, While US Making Some Effort

The United States tried to put some efforts in advancing the climate talks at the the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), while the European Union and France took an "apathetic approach," the a Greenpeace France spokesman told Franceinfo on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The United States tried to put some efforts in advancing the climate talks at the the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26), while the European Union and France took an "apathetic approach," the a Greenpeace France spokesman told Franceinfo on Saturday.

"The United States tried a little bit to return to the outposts of the climate negotiations, which is quite a good thing. On the contrary, the European and the French sides have a conservative and apathetic approach, which is not likely to print a positive dynamics in the negotiations," Clement Senechal told the media.

The spokesman added that the EU and France "had to show an example and align the positive announcements to take the negotiations to the top."

On Friday, teenage Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg called the COP26 a "failure," assuming that old methods can not help in solving the environmental crisis.

The summit is running in Glasgow until November 12.

Related Topics

United Nations France European Union Glasgow United States November Media Top

Recent Stories

Woman dies in road mishap

Woman dies in road mishap

1 second ago
 RED vaccination drive progress reviewed

RED vaccination drive progress reviewed

2 seconds ago
 The era of anti-Covid pills begins

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

4 seconds ago
 Russia Registers 41,335 New COVID-19 Infections in ..

Russia Registers 41,335 New COVID-19 Infections in 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Court awards imprisonment to three drug peddlers

Court awards imprisonment to three drug peddlers

3 minutes ago
 UAE wellbeing indicator is in accelerated progress ..

UAE wellbeing indicator is in accelerated progress: Hessa Buhumaid

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.