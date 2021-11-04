UrduPoint.com

Greenpeace Slams Canberra For Using 'Bullying Tactics' To Obstruct Climate Regional Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:00 AM

Greenpeace Slams Canberra for Using 'Bullying Tactics' to Obstruct Climate Regional Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The Australian branch of the environmental organization Greenpeace accused Canberra on Wednesday of using diplomatic strongarm tactics to diminish the outcomes of regional negotiations on climate change and silence climate change issues.

Earlier in the day, the environmental group released a report, titled "Australia: Pacific Bully and International Outcast," that recaps the results of a new investigation from Greenpeace Australia Pacific. The probe is based on interviews with present and former Pacific leaders, Australian diplomats and academics.

"The Australian government uses bullying tactics in regional negotiations on climate change, according to former Pacific Island leaders interviewed by Greenpeace Australia Pacific, including former Kiribati President Anote Tong and Bikenibeu Paeniu, Former Prime Minister of Tuvalu," the group said in a statement.

The probe has revealed "the hardline tactics used by Australia to thwart stronger regional action on climate change and to shift focus away from Australia's responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," the statement read.

Additionally, Australia's aid to regional efforts to address the matter has been "greenwashed," as some of the country's largest and most expensive projects funded by the government turned out to have no link to climate change or increasing the climate resilience of the Pacific Region.

Greenpeace noted that Canberra's climate position "harms its international relations and economy with Australia's export markets for coal and gas shrinking as major trading partners such as Japan and South Korea commit to net-zero emissions."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Canberra Tuvalu Japan South Korea Kiribati Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech str ..

King, Queen of the Netherlands visit high tech strawberry farm in Al Ain

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in ..

UAE, Spain seek ways to increase collaboration in life sciences sector

46 minutes ago
 At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siber ..

At least five dead in cargo plane crash over Siberia

4 minutes ago
 Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Eur ..

Gazprom Not Interested in Record Gas Prices in Europe, Which Lead to Degradation ..

4 minutes ago
 Inflation made a global phenomenon: Shoukat Tarin

Inflation made a global phenomenon: Shoukat Tarin

4 minutes ago
 Prices of commodities to be halved if looted natio ..

Prices of commodities to be halved if looted national wealth brought back: Chaud ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.