UrduPoint.com

Greenpeace To Close Office In Russia After Country Declared Its Activities Undesirable

Published May 19, 2023

Greenpeace said it is forced to close its office in Russia after the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it recognizes the activities of Greenpeace as undesirable in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Greenpeace said it is forced to close its office in Russia after the Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday that it recognizes the activities of Greenpeace as undesirable in the country.

"We express our categorical disagreement with the decision of the prosecutor general's office. This decision makes it illegal for any Greenpeace activity to continue in Russia. Therefore, the Russian office of Greenpeace is forced to close," the organization said in a statement, published by its office in Russia.

