UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greenpeace To Monitor Release Of 3rd Group Of Orcas From Russian 'Whale Jail' -Researchers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:57 PM

Greenpeace to Monitor Release of 3rd Group of Orcas From Russian 'Whale Jail' -Researchers

Greenpeace will observe the process of the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) releasing the next group of orcas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East starting August 1, VNIRO said on Wednesday

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Greenpeace will observe the process of the Russian Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO) releasing the next group of orcas from the so-called whale jail in Russia's Far East starting August 1, VNIRO said on Wednesday.

"Transporting and releasing the third group of orcas will start next week, on August 1. Greenpeace will act as an independent observer and will be able to monitor the process. The parties have agreed to be constructive and transparent in covering the operation," VNIRO said in a statement.

The statement added that the orcas would be transported via the same route as the two previous groups � from the Srednyaya Bay to the Sea of Okhotsk.

Greenpeace has not monitored the previous two stages of the release.

In October 2018, the so-called whale jail in Russia's Srednyaya Bay made headlines after Greenpeace claimed that a batch of endangered whale species, held there in captivity, were being prepared to be smuggled to China.

A probe was opened into illegal fishing of aquatic animals and animal abuse. The investigation found a group of more than 100 orcas and white whales trapped in a sea enclosure in deplorable conditions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered relevant agencies to oversee the case. A local court ruled that the sea mammals had been caught illegally. The companies responsible for the violation were reportedly fined a total of 150 million rubles ($2.4 million).

The release of the trapped animals started in June. The released mammals have been equipped with trackers that enable scientists to trace their movement and collect data on their behavior.

Related Topics

Russia China Jail Vladimir Putin Okhotsk Same June August October 2018 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

15 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister deserves warm welcome on his return ..

3 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Slams MH17 Foreign Invest ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister effectively talked on all issues wi ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting of Gorakh Hil ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.